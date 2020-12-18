Madhya Pradesh: Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan (farmers' welfare) event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference.

"PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis won't be closed at all.... Congress is shedding crocodile tears. Kamal Nath had distributed fake loan waiver certificates," he said.

He said the Congress didn't fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund.

"The Congress government didn't fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief funds. In the name of loan waiver, Congress government destroyed cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we've given Rs 800 crores," Chief Minister said.

Chouhan said that 1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 8 am for today's event where the government will deposit the first instalment in the accounts of farmers whose crops were damaged.

While addressing the Kisan conference, PM Modi said that Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.