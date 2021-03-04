Madhya Pradesh: Congress rips into BJP government on silence over state GST share during debate on state budget

BHOPAL: Every day, the residents of the state are paying Rs 60 crore as an interest on the loan taken by the state government, said the former finance minister Tarun Bhanot while participating in debate on the State budget 2021-22 in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Congress leader alleged that instead of asking for the due share in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, the state government was taking loans to run the state.

In the name of cess, the Union government has collected Rs 4 lakh crore, but it did not share the money with the states, said the former minister, adding that “our share is around Rs 32,000 crore”.

The ruling party members highlighted the achievements and goals set by the government in its budget for the financial year 2021-2022 and the opposition pointed out the weakness of the budget.

Bhanot appreciated the programme CM Rise School and also promised to extend all support to the programme, however he criticised the government for rechristening ‘Right To Water’ Act to ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. “We are not having any problem with it, just try to keep your promise to provide tap water to every village,” said the ex-minister.

Former minister Bala Bachchan alleged that the state government had withheld the scholarship amount of Rs 227 crore earmarked for Schedule Caste children.