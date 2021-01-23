Madhya Pradesh Congress rally: ‘Three agriculture laws to destroy farm sector’

BHOPAL: The farming sector of the nation is going to get destroyed simply because of the three agriculture laws, said the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, while addressing a public meeting at Jawahar Chowk on Saturday. The Congress party had called the public meeting and the rally to protest against the agriculture laws. The party leaders had planned to lay siege to Raj Bhavan to put pressure on the Centre against the laws. A huge number of Congressmen and farmers from all over the state participated in the meeting.

Nath added that, in Madhya Pradesh, only 20 per cent of the farmers were getting the minimum support price (MSP). He added that thousands of farmers were sitting at the Delhi borders in this intense cold weather, but the Centre was not paying any heed to the farmers’ demands, or their plight.

Nath added that, once upon a time, India used to import foodgrains, but due to the good policies of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sashtri, the nation had turned into exporter. He added that the Congress governments had formed the Agriculture Price Commission, Food Corporation of India and other agencies. The aim of such agencies was to give support and help to the farming sector of the nation and to the farmers. But the BJP government had brought such laws that would stifle the farming sector of the nation, as well as destroy the self-reliance of the farmers.

The former chief minister, Digvijaya Singh, asked Congressmen and farmers to come out in support of the farming sector and protest against the laws.