Madhya Pradesh: Congress questions removal of Mandsaur SP within six months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leveling serious allegations against the state government, Congress questioned the decision of transferring Mandsaur SP within six months of his posting.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Congress spokesperson, KK Mishra said that Mandsaur SP Sunil Pandey was transferred only as he took action against opium smugglers.

“The opium smuggler against whom the action was taken happens to be a relative of a BJP leader. That is why SP was transferred in haste on Friday,” said KK Mishra.

The Congress spokesperson said that the police suspected international links of the opium smuggler and therefore conducted strict questioning. The criminal during interrogation took name of a cabinet minister.

Mishra said that in another incident in Ashoknagar, manager of Ratikheda Samiti Nikunj Sharma who is a brother of senior BJP leader was let off despite siphoning of ration meant for the poor.

“The inquiry conducted by the collector found out that misappropriation of Rs 13.45 lakh was done through balckmarketing of ration meant for the poor. Police closed the case on January 13, 2022,” said Mishra.

The Congress spokesperson said that Shivraj government is patronizing the people indulged in black marketing, smuggling and other crimes but talks tall about controlling crime.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM Shivraj fetes Padma Shri awardees

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:45 PM IST