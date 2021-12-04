Madhya Pradesh: Congress questions formation of Yoga Aayog

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has questioned chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement of forming of Yoga Aayog (Yoga Commission). Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia, on Friday, said the government should first take stock of other commissions that have been established.

'Just have a look at commissions in the state. For example, Women Commission, SC/ST Commission, Minority Commission, OBC welfare Commission, Sports and Youth Welfare Commission. All remain inactive and complaints are being piled up,' said Dhanopia.

Had these commissions been active, MP would not have been a top ranking state in crime against women, crime against dalits, he added.

Government hasn't made any appointments in most of these commissions. The offices of these commissions remained locked most of the time and have become redundant, he added.

Formation of new commission in the name of yoga too will end up as a decorative piece like others, said Dhanopia.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:09 AM IST