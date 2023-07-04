Madhya Pradesh: Congress Party Workers Of Sironj Burn Effigies Of BJP Leader Tandon For Derogatory Comments Against MLA

FP Photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party workers of Sironj town in Vidisha burnt the effigies of BJP leader of the Vidisha district, Mukesh Tandon on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that BJP leader Tandon had earlier made derogatory comments against the Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Shashank Bhargava and the culture of Sironj town.

Congress workers took umbrage over the same and opened demonstrations against Tandon. On Tuesday, the Congress party workers burnt Tandon’s effigies at the Kotgate locality of the town. During this, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress party, Surendra Raghuwanshi said before media-persons that Mukesh Tandon is a person with an unsound mentality, and is completely reliant on the Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma. He also demanded that Tandon seeks pardon for his derogatory statements.

Assistant in-charge of district Congress committee, Rajat God, Rinki Raghuwanshi, Rakesh Paliwal, Narendra Patidar, Kesar Khan, Subahan Gauri and other workers were also present on the occasion.