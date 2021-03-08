Madhya Pradesh: Congress opposes separate minister-legislator entry gates

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had to be adjourned for five minutes on Monday after Congress members objected to the creation of separate gates for the entry of ministers and legislators into the House.

Raising the issue at the end of Question Hour, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said the move, under which ministers have been given one gate for entry while MLAs have been accorded some other ones, was not in keeping with the honour members deserve.

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the arrangement was put in place by the Assembly speaker and could be changed after a discussion with him. Mishra added that such an entry system was also in place in the Lok Sabha.