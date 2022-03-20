Madhya Pradesh Congress observes Loktantra Samman Diwas

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress observed Loktantra Samman Diwas on Sunday to remember how democratically elected Kamal Nath led Congress government was replaced by the BJP, two years ago.

Congress office bearers took out a rally from the PCC headquarters from the statue of Indira Gandhi and it culminated at the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Board office square.

“Kamal Nath abstained from forming the government through illegal and immoral means. Nath believes in democracy. Congress will inform the common people how a democratically elected government was overthrown by using money,” said Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, vice president of the state Congress.

Former minister and MLA PC Sharma said that people had elected the Congress which chose Kamal Nath to lead the state. Kamal Nath chose not to fall for undemocratic means and sacrificed his government.

Congressmen take out rally to observe Loktantra Samman Diwas in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Congress vice president, Prakash Jain said that Loktantra Samman Diwas was observed across the state at all district headquarters by organizing Tiranga Yatra. Party workers recited the Constitution preamble besides garlanding the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

State general secretary Rajiv Singh underlined the programmes and schemes introduced by Kamal Nath government in his 15 month rule. Singh said that Nath waived loans of farmers, built gaushalas, provided cheap electricity, and increased OBC reservation from 14% to 27% besides several other welfare measures. Congress has decided to continue with the mission of informing people about Kamal Nath government’s decision and misrule of the current dispensation.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:16 PM IST