Madhya Pradesh: Congress objects to Narottam Mishra's statement on Chambal dacoits

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Ravindra Singh Bhidosa on Monday objected to the statement of Home Minister Narottam Mishra about the elimination of dacoits in Chambal.

MLA Ravindra Singh Bhidosa lodged objection regarding minister Narottam Mishra’s statement that,” The rebels of Chambal are dacoits” and responded, "it is objectionable". In Chambal rebels were born who rebelled against injustice rather than dacoits or scoundrels.

Paan Singh Tomar, Mohar Singh, and Malkhan Singh all fought against injustice and surrender themselves, scoundrels never surrender. Rebelling against injustice is in the blood of Chambal people, so word dacoit’s needs to change when referred to Chambal people, said Congress MLA Bhidosa.

Recently, minister Narottam Mishra said, Shivraj government has eliminated the problem of electricity, water, roads and dacoits in Chambal. Chambal had the maximum problem of dacoits, which is the barrier in Chambal’s development.

