e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot thanks voters for party's victory in Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot thanks voters for party's victory in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress seems very excited about the elections in Himachal Pradesh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MLA from Jabalpur, Tarun Bhanot | FP Photo
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MLA from Jabalpur, Tarun Bhanot, thanked the voters for the resounding victory in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress appeared very excited about the election results going in favour of them in Himachal Pradesh.

"The results of Gujarat are undoubtedly not in the Congress' favour. But the fact that the BJP did not win a single seat in the by-elections that were held in many states throughout the nation, it demonstrates that the public has a good understanding of the hollow claims made about development. The Uttar Pradesh Yogi model has also proven to be a failure, he said

Accusing the Shivraj government of the state of adopting anti-farmer policies, Bhanot said that the elections of mandis and committees are not being conducted in the state. "This prevents farmers from receiving fertiliser. The farmers have to wake up at 3 in the morning and stand in queue, but neither urea nor fertiliser is available to them."

Bhanot alleged that a system of looting has been established in the state. The amount of damage done to farmers under the BJP's administration is unprecedented, he alleged.

Bhanot made a number of claims alleging scams in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi as well.

He stated that Congress will be forced to march through the streets with the farmers if the government does not make a resolution regarding the concerns of the farmers quickly.

Read Also
Madha Pradesh: Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat promises proper water resource facility to Farmers in...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found hanging from tree, MP forest officials zero in on three persons in...

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found hanging from tree, MP forest officials zero in on three persons in...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot thanks voters for party's victory in Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot thanks voters for party's victory in Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh approves 226 new and upgraded health institutions

Madhya Pradesh approves 226 new and upgraded health institutions

Madhya Pradesh: Explosive bait by poachers severely injures cow in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Explosive bait by poachers severely injures cow in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Varsity Vice Chancellors to be called 'kulgurus' instead of 'kulpatis'

Madhya Pradesh: Varsity Vice Chancellors to be called 'kulgurus' instead of 'kulpatis'