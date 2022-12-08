Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot thanks voters for party's victory in Himachal Pradesh

Former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MLA from Jabalpur, Tarun Bhanot | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MLA from Jabalpur, Tarun Bhanot, thanked the voters for the resounding victory in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress appeared very excited about the election results going in favour of them in Himachal Pradesh.

"The results of Gujarat are undoubtedly not in the Congress' favour. But the fact that the BJP did not win a single seat in the by-elections that were held in many states throughout the nation, it demonstrates that the public has a good understanding of the hollow claims made about development. The Uttar Pradesh Yogi model has also proven to be a failure, he said

Accusing the Shivraj government of the state of adopting anti-farmer policies, Bhanot said that the elections of mandis and committees are not being conducted in the state. "This prevents farmers from receiving fertiliser. The farmers have to wake up at 3 in the morning and stand in queue, but neither urea nor fertiliser is available to them."

Bhanot alleged that a system of looting has been established in the state. The amount of damage done to farmers under the BJP's administration is unprecedented, he alleged.

Bhanot made a number of claims alleging scams in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi as well.

He stated that Congress will be forced to march through the streets with the farmers if the government does not make a resolution regarding the concerns of the farmers quickly.