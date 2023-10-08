Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Sachin Birla Joins BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of MP assembly elections, Congress MLA Sachin Birla joined the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday. He took BJP's membership in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma.

It was being speculated for a long time that he was in touch with top leadership of BJP and was planning to change sides.

The first-time MLA from Barwaha constituency in Khargone district, Birla (40) took the BJP's membership during a function at the party's state office.

Birla was reportedly feeling ignored in Congress. After taking the membership of the ruling party, he said to the media that he was impressed with the working style of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Whatever responsibility the party will give, I will discharge it dutifully,” he said.

Notably, Birla crossed over to the BJP in October 2021, but did not give up membership of the legislature. The Congress did not expel him either.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Birla won the Barwaha seat due to the support of Gurjar voters and other backward communities.