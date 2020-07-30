Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Lakshman Singh goes against 'Dusht' Babas working for party

Computer Baba has recently launched Loktantra Bachao Yatra (Save Democracy March) in the areas where by-polls will be held. During the assembly elections of 2018, Computer Baba worked for the Congress. When former chief minister Digvijaya Singh fought the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal, he organised a Yagna. He also said Singh would win the elections.

Likewise, Mirchi Baba said if Singh had lost the election, he would commit self-immolation.Nevertheless, after Singh had to bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections, this Baba kept mum for a few months.

Sponsored by the Congress, the Baba has become active in the by-elections again.

Lakshman opposed these Babas at that time, too. He minced no words in stating his opinion against the Babas and advised the party to keep away from them.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “If Computer Baba wants to join politics, he should change his garbs, and if he does not want to do that, he should keep away from politics.”