 Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women

He expressed his respect for women and regret for any hurt caused by his statements.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju from Pichhore constituency in Shivpuri district has been involved in a controversy after a video of him making derogatory comments about women went viral on social media.

In the video, Kakkaju is seen offering questionable advice to elderly men, suggesting that marrying young girls can lead to problems as they may later be attracted to other men. He mentioned that due to old age and limited resources, these men may struggle to either retain their young brides or prevent other men from entering their homes.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Police Seizes Truck With Illicit Liquor Worth ₹10 Lakh
article-image

Following the viral video, BJP's women's wing filed a formal complaint against Kakkaaju at the Pichhore police station. The police have registered a case against the Congress legislator based on the complaint, and an investigation is now underway to examine the matter thoroughly.

In response to the controversy, Kakkaaju issued an apology, stating that his remarks were being taken out of context, and he had no intention of offending anyone.

He expressed his respect for women and regret for any hurt caused by his statements.

The incident has escalated into a political dispute, with the BJP demanding an apology and proper action against him.

They have called on the Congress party to consider this matter seriously and take appropriate steps. If Kakkaaju fails to issue a satisfactory apology, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to stage protests in Pichhore.

Read Also
MP News: Bus Carrying Students To Exam Centre Catches Fire At Chhindwara-Jabalpur Route
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration...

Bhopal: Govt Work Disrupted As Mantralaya Staff Goes On Mass Leave Demanding Grade Pays, Restoration...

MP: Karni Sena Takes To Street For Panna Queen, Demand FIR Against Temple Priests For Misbehaving...

MP: Karni Sena Takes To Street For Panna Queen, Demand FIR Against Temple Priests For Misbehaving...

Bhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him

Bhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Has Huge Approval Ratings Even After 20 Years In Power

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Has Huge Approval Ratings Even After 20 Years In Power

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women