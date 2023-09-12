Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju from Pichhore constituency in Shivpuri district has been involved in a controversy after a video of him making derogatory comments about women went viral on social media.

In the video, Kakkaju is seen offering questionable advice to elderly men, suggesting that marrying young girls can lead to problems as they may later be attracted to other men. He mentioned that due to old age and limited resources, these men may struggle to either retain their young brides or prevent other men from entering their homes.

Following the viral video, BJP's women's wing filed a formal complaint against Kakkaaju at the Pichhore police station. The police have registered a case against the Congress legislator based on the complaint, and an investigation is now underway to examine the matter thoroughly.

In response to the controversy, Kakkaaju issued an apology, stating that his remarks were being taken out of context, and he had no intention of offending anyone.

He expressed his respect for women and regret for any hurt caused by his statements.

The incident has escalated into a political dispute, with the BJP demanding an apology and proper action against him.

They have called on the Congress party to consider this matter seriously and take appropriate steps. If Kakkaaju fails to issue a satisfactory apology, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to stage protests in Pichhore.