Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha booked for fraud in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday registered a case of fraud and forgery against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah, who represents Sumawali assembly constituency in Morena district.

The case has been registered at Maharajpura police station in Gwalior. This is third case registered against MLA at Maharajpura police station.

According to information, victim Sitaram Sharma had filed a complaint at Maharajpura police station a few days ago, but no action was taken. On Sunday, he along with his friends reached to MLA's house in Gwalior and tried to set himself ablaze. The police swung into action and registered a case against MLA and his accomplices.

The victim, who is a property dealer, said that he had purchased a 46,000 square feet of land at Rs 1.8 crore from MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah, who was developing a colony in the name of his father in Vikrampur locality. The victim added that registry of land was done, but possession was not being handed over to him.

"I had purchased property from Ajab Singh. It has been over 10 years but I am yet to get possession of the land," the victim told journalists.

The police said that a case was registered against MLA Ajab Singh, his accomplices including Pramod, Ranjit, Sarvesh and Anil Tomar.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 06:01 PM IST