Madhya Pradesh: Congress misleading tribals, says BJP

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): District president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ravi Malviya and chairperson of Aviwasi Vitta Aivam Vikas Nigam Nirmala Barela said on Monday that the Congress was misleading the tribal people.

They made the statement at a press conference in the rest house. Malviya said the Congress party’s claim that they had given membership to 300 tribal people from Budhni was wrong. There were only 80-100 people, Malviya said.

The Congress leaders took some tribal people to Bhopal in the name of holding an event, but made them party members. The Congress also claimed that the number of tribal people from the Chief Minister’s home district taking party membership was 300.

Two members of the tribal community Dhur Singh Barela and Gangaram Barela told media persons that the tribal people were taken to Bhopal in the name of some event related to them. Both of them said that they had been taken there for giving party membership.

Tribal people are always with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and they will remain so, both of them said, adding that those who had taken Congress membership had been with the party.

Malviya said that Chouhan who comes from Budhni pays attention to the people of every community in terms of giving basic facilities.

Nirmala Barela said that it was because of the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes that tribal people have made progress.

Everyone is getting the benefits of those programmes, she said, adding that both she and Malviya wanted to acquaint the people with the truth, so they held the press conference

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)