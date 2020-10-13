Madhya Pradesh: Congress making malicious and spiteful comments, has nothing to say to people, alleges Narendra Singh Tomar

Bhopal: The Congress leaders have nothing to say to the people in the constituencies going to the bypolls and so were making malicious and spiteful comments, said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here on Tuesday.

Tomar, who was on a brief visit to the city, while talking to media persons said the Congress did nothing for the people during the 10-year-long rule of Digvijay Singh. The Nath government, in its 15-month tenure, did little for bringing about development, and that is why; they have nothing to tell the people, said the Union mister.

He said that if Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were such vote-catchers, the Congress would not have been routed in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Congress would suffer a crushing defeat in the bypolls in MP.

Commenting on the remark of a Congress leader describing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘bhookha-nanga’ (a pauper), Tomar asked, “Is it a sin to be a poor man? If Nath comes from a big family, how does it matter to the people? What has he done for them?”