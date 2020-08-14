Madhya Pradesh: Congress lost power due to Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's overconfidence

The old wounds of the Congress leaders in MP have reopened after the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan won the trust vote on Friday.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh could not show the guts of Gehlot in terms of saving the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite all efforts made by the Congress in MP, the government lost power.

The party lost power because of the overconfidence of Nath and that of Singh.

On the one hand, the Congress made efforts to stop the crossover of MLAs after they began to quit. On the other hand, Gehlot gave Congress membership to the legislators of the BSP in advance.

Apart from 114 legislators, seven other law-makers from the BSP, the SP and the Independents supported the government, but the Congress did not induct anyone into the party because of the overconfidence.