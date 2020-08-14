Madhya Pradesh: Congress lost power due to Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's overconfidence

The old wounds of the Congress leaders in MP have reopened after the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan won the trust vote on Friday.
Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh could not show the guts of Gehlot in terms of saving the government in Madhya Pradesh.
Despite all efforts made by the Congress in MP, the government lost power.
The party lost power because of the overconfidence of Nath and that of Singh.
On the one hand, the Congress made efforts to stop the crossover of MLAs after they began to quit. On the other hand, Gehlot gave Congress membership to the legislators of the BSP in advance.
Apart from 114 legislators, seven other law-makers from the BSP, the SP and the Independents supported the government, but the Congress did not induct anyone into the party because of the overconfidence.
About the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, both Nath and Singh expected that not more than three legislators would be with him.
The ministers left Nath. This was the reason for the Congress government’s fall in the state.
When the Congress government was about to fall, Nath did not lose his ground. Former minister Govind Singh said the party could not establish contact with the legislators who had gone to Bangaluru.
He said had the party leaders had an opportunity to meet them, they would have been able to bring those legislators back to Bhopal.
“Our legislators were kept in confinement, so we could not save the government,” Govind Singh said.
Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said every state has different political situations.
Verma said Gehlot may have inducted the BSP legislators into the party, but it has affected the Congress’s relation with Mayawati across the country.
The number of legislators of the Congress in MP House was less than that of the party has in Rajasthan Assembly, so the government fell, said Verma. The political analyst Girijashanker said toppling any government is not an easy task.
Apart from that, it is also not easy to convince someone to quit the ministry and join the opposition camp, he said.
He said Gehlot did a fine job, because he did not depend on anyone and himself fought his own battle.
Nath could have done that in MP, but he counted on others, so he had to suffer, Girijashanker said.
