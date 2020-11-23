Madhya Pradesh: Congress loses hope for power, seeks to become strong opposition

Congress has lost hope for returning to power after biting dust in the by-elections. Now that the party has lost power, it is pulling up its socks to become a strong opposition.

Before the by-elections, the Congress leaders had created such a perception among people as if they were going to return to power. State Congress president Kamal Nath continuously said the party would return to power after the by-polls.

It was because of the confidence of the senior leaders of the Congress that the party workers were enthusiastic about a favourable outcome in the bypolls.

Nevertheless, the poll outcome has depressed them. Now, the party leaders are trying to find out some ways to encourage the workers so that they do not sit at home. The Congress wants to pull up the government by raising issues to keep the party workers active.

The urban bodies’ elections will be held. If the workers lose enthusiasm, they party may face defeat again. Nath told party leaders to infuse zeal in party workers. On the other hand, the BJP has begun to hold various events to train party workers to keep them busy.

For this reason, the Congress is getting ready to hold elections of NSUI and Youth Congress. Apart from that, the party is planning to organise some other events to keep the workers busy. Resentment is brewing in the Congress at the large number of office-bearers in the organisation.

Nath has also asked general secretary of the state party unit Chandraprabhash Shekhar and office head Rajiv Singh to perform necessary surgery in the organisation. Many office-bearers may be out of the party and a new team formed.

Congress won’t remain silent, take account of each announcement: Nath

President of the Congress’s state unit Kamal Nath said thousands of fake announcements had been made before the by-elections to deceive voters.

The elections are over, and the outcome has come, but the government has neither given relief for crop loss due to excess rainfall nor distributed a single penny under the crop insurance scheme, he said. The employees have not been given advance salary for Diwali and 25% of arrear according to the Seventh Pay Commission, Nath said. The Congress will not remain silent and seek information from the government about its action on each announcement, Nath said.