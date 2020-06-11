Madhya Pradesh: Congress lodges complaint against Jyotiraditya Scindia over ‘bribe’

Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior in connection with an alleged bribery case.
In a complaint to ADG Rajababu Singh, the Congress leaders demanded SIT probe into the allegations that bribe exchanged hands for a ticket during 2018 assembly elections. The complaint is based on the audio clip that has gone viral on social media. In the audio clip a former corporator of Ashoknagar Anita Jain was heard seeking ticket from Scindia for 2018 Assembly election.
The corporator was heard offering Rs 50 lakh for giving ticket to her daughter-in-law. During the conversation Anita was heard claiming that she had deposited the amount with Agarwal as a security. Since the audio went viral no explanation came from Anita and also from Scindia.
Terming it a ‘white collar crime’, in charge of Congress media wing of Gwalior Chambal region KK Mishra said that it is a very serious matter and involves many sophisticated politicians.
Mishra said that his party is demanding SIT probe into the alleged bribe case. The statement of those whose names appeared in the audio clip like Scindia, Anita Jain, personal secretary of Scindia Purshottam Parashar and Agarwal should also be recorded , he added.
