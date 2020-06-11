Madhya Pradesh: Congress lodges complaint against Jyotiraditya Scindia over ‘bribe’

Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior in connection with an alleged bribery case.

In a complaint to ADG Rajababu Singh, the Congress leaders demanded SIT probe into the allegations that bribe exchanged hands for a ticket during 2018 assembly elections. The complaint is based on the audio clip that has gone viral on social media. In the audio clip a former corporator of Ashoknagar Anita Jain was heard seeking ticket from Scindia for 2018 Assembly election.

The corporator was heard offering Rs 50 lakh for giving ticket to her daughter-in-law. During the conversation Anita was heard claiming that she had deposited the amount with Agarwal as a security. Since the audio went viral no explanation came from Anita and also from Scindia.