Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislator sells government land as own property, case registered

BHOPAL: A case of fraud has been registered against Ajay Singh Kushwaha, who defected to the Congress from the BJP before the by-elections. The allegation against Kushwana, legislator from the Sumawali constituency in Morena, is that he sold a piece of government land in Gwalior, saying it was his own property. The matter came to light after the district administration removed encroachers from the land as part of the campaign against land sharks.

Kushwaha defeated the then minister of the BJP government, Aidal Singh Kansana.

Kushwaha got the land registered in the name of those who had bought it. The administration registered a case in this connection. When the administrative officials reached the site to remove the encroachers and the latter showed the land-related documents, the matter came to light.

According to sources, encroachers were removed from one bigha land in Vikrampur Kheria village. The residents showed the documents and told the officers that they had bought the land from Kushwaha. Kushwaha’s fraudulence was revealed when the officers inquired into the matter. Those who bought the land from him are now in trouble. They have used their hard-earned money to buy the land. Despite that, they have been removed from the place. The residents have lost their land, as well as money.