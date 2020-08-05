Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders get soaked in Ram bhakti

Ideological lines between the Congress and the saffron party got blurred as leaders of the two political outfits were seen soaked in Ram bhakti on the day when the entire country was celebrating the beginning of the construction of Ram temple.

Welcoming the construction of the temple, Congress leaders participated in prayer meets and lit earthen amps. They were seen distributing sweets and bursting crackers. The former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the media stated that the construction of the temple is not an effort of a single person, but a collective effort of the people of the country. Our country is known for unity in diversity, here people of various religions, castes and creeds live together, said the former CM. However, the Congress leader said the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple was not a BJP programme but it looked very much so as no one from other political parties, and leaders representing other caste and religions were called for the event.

Chief ministers of all states including the religious representatives of all the religions and other important dignitaries should have been invited to the programme, said Nath. The PCC office was decorated with the attractive lightning and thousands of the earthen lamps were lit in the evening to celebrate the occasion.

The OCC office was decked up for the occasion with a photograph of Ram Darbar being placed at the gate. And adding to the flavor was a live Ram-Dhun being played.