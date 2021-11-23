Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders air different views on police commissionerate system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders are divided in their opinion about police commissionerate system, which will be introduced in Indore and Bhopal next year. State Congress chief Kamal Nath has spoken in favour of it but another senior leader PC Sharma has aired different views.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Nath said that police commissioner system is needed and has proved effective most big cities. “I had passed the proposal and was about to implement it. One should take initiatives required for improvement and good for policing,” he said.

However, former minister PC Sharma has opposed police commissionerate system and said it is not feasible. “It is difficult for a common man to approach commissioner whereas SDM or tehsildar are comparatively easy to reach. Moreover, people fear police and do not approach them but this is not the case with administrative officials,” Sharma said.

Other Congress leaders wishing anonymity said that the police commissioner system will give police more powers, which can be misused.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:14 PM IST