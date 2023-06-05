Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader shot at in Narmadapuram, probe on

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified assailants opened fire at a Congress leader and the grandson of a former MLA Arjun Pali in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. The man sustained several wounds in the incident

Kotwali police station incharge Vikram Rajak, SDOP Parag Saini and FSL officers have taken cognisance and launched probe into the case.

Kotwali police station officials said that the man who was fired at has been identified as Shivam Tiwari, a Congress leader. Tiwari’s mother Vinita told police that she along with Shivam was travelling to the town at around 4 am on Sunday morning by car. She added that she fell asleep but woke after she heard Shivam whining and saying that he sustained bullet wounds.

She then called her kin who rushed Shivam to the hospital. She levelled allegations against a builder named Hari Sharma for the attack following long standing dispute between Shivam and him. Shivam is the key accused in firing incident, which took place last year near Woods hotel owned by Sharma. His case is pending in the court.

Shivam’s kin have levelled allegations against Sharma’s son Purnesh for his involvement in the incident. According to footages of CCTV cameras, Purnesh was at home when the incident took place.

Sharma said that he and his family were not involved in the firing incident. The police said that the matter was under probe.

