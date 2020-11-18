Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Shobha Oza contracts Covid

State Women’s Commission chairperson Shobha Oza tested corona positive on Wednesday. She tweeted regarding it and appealed to supporters who came in her contact to go for test. She is among several politicians including chief minister and ministers who tested corona positive.

On Wednesday, Ratlam reported 53 corona positive cases while Sagar reported 40 cases and Vidisha reported 34 positive cases. Besides, Rewa reported 26, Ashoknagar reported 25, Satna, Dhar and Shajapur reported 22 positive cases each. Shivpuri reported 20 positive cases while Raisen, Harda, and Singrauli reported 18 positive cases each.

The state reported 1,209 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,86,655 and 3,115 deaths. A total of 22,815 were sent for testing in the state. Eighty six samples were rejected at time of testing.

Indore reported 194 positives cases and its tally went up to 36,055 with 719 deaths. Jabalpur and Gwalior reported 44 and 123 cases respectively. Twenty two districts reported less than 10 corona positive cases.