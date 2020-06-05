Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader MP Vivek Tankha draws state info chief attention towards commission’s defunct website

BHOPAL: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has drawn the attention of the state chief information commissioner towards the commission’s website which is out of order for over eight months.

Tankha in a letter to the commissioner stated that the since the commission’s website was lying defunct for last eight months the people were not able to reach out to the commission to seek required information.

He expressed concern over the RTI cases pending with the various departments since March 22, just before the national lockdown was enforced. In many states, information under RTI is being provided online and the same facility should be introduced in Madhya Pradesh too, said Tankha..

Asking the commissioner to look into the issue and address the pending complaints at the earliest, the Congress MP said that RTI activists and others will move court if the Commission failed to take prompt action.

The issue will be raised in the Parliament in the coming session, read Tankha’s letter.

The Act helps to run the government in transparent manner and also it gives the common men the right to seek information, said the Congress leader in the letter.