Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:27 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Congress launches membership drive, targets 50 lakh members by March 2022

Digvijay Singh, Ajay Singh and other senior leaders present at the PCC headquarters renewed their membership in the presence of state PCC chief Kamal Nath.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and others at the launch of party membership campaign at PCC headquarters in Bhopal, Monday. | FP

Bhopal: Congress on Monday launched its membership campaign from its headquarters here. Party workers have been given target to add 50 lakh new members during the campaign that ends March 31, said Congress media coordinator.

Senior leaders Digvijay Singh, former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and other leaders present at the PCC headquarters renewed their membership in presence of state PCC chief Kamal Nath.

“Congress will make 50 lakh new members in this campaign. It is a historical day for the youth who have taken the membership today as they will imbibe the culture of Congress- that is inclusiveness and taking everyone together,” said Nath, addressing the youth, who joined the party on the day.

Explaining to the youths about the culture of Congress, Nath said that our country has so many religions, castes, traditions and languages and we are all proud of it. Despite all the diversity all Indians are weaved in one thread and form a beautiful garland. This is the culture of Congress, said Nath.

Several senior leaders and heads of various wings of Congress were also present on this occasion. All have been given targets to increase the membership of the party.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:27 AM IST
