Madhya Pradesh: Congress kick-starts digital membership drive

BHOPAL: Congress party started its digital membership campaign with training of its cadre at the party headquarters here on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath attended the training session to give message about the importance of membership drive.

Underlining the importance of campaign, MPCC chief Kamal Nath said that Ghar Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan of Congress will continue with vigour and all the party’s cells and frontal organisations should leave no stone unturned to take the numbers to over 50 lakh.

In first leg, Congress started membership campaign in which senior party leaders along with workers hit the streets and visited houses to increase membership of the party.

In the second leg, party has now developed a mobile application to strengthen its membership drive through digital medium as the target has to be completed by March end.

On Sunday, training session of office bearers of IT cell and social media department was held in which they were informed about strategies to give push to membership drive.

The MPCC chief shared strategy on how to use technology to expand party’s member-base. Nath emphasised on strengthening sector, mandalam and booth units to strengthen the party.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:38 PM IST