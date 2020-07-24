Madhya Pradesh: Congress is paying for your arrogance, VD Sharma writes to Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: State president of the BJP, VD Sharma, has replied to the letter former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma has written: “The Congress is paying for your arrogance. Had you listened to those who have quit the party, things would have been different today.”

Sharma quoted the examples of Arjun Singh, ND Tiwari, Ajit Jogi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and others.

He wrote they had not quit the Congress because of the BJP’s interference.

Other than members of the Gandhi family – from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi – the Congress has not let any strong leader survive.

The party has toppled elected governments 105 times. Sharma has advised Nath to retrospect and to share responsibilities with others, and to keep away from blaming the rival.