Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath

Chhatarpur/Chitrakoot/Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that had there been a Congress government, the Ram Temple would have never come into existence. He made the statement at public meetings in Chhatarpur and Chitrakoot.

The Congress would have never restored Kedarpuri nor could it construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, adding that the party does not respect people’s faith.

Therefore, the Congress should not be voted to power, he said. Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Lav-Kush Nagar in Chhatarpur district where he said the Congress had not done anything for development and became a problem for the people of the country.

So the party should get a drubbing in the current assembly, Adityanath said. The Congress is a trouble for women, youths and the poor, and, to get rid of this problem, people have the golden opportunity in this election.

The BJP has worked hard for development of the state, and this is the reason why the people across the world know MP as a developed state, UP Chief Minister said.

The Congress would have never brought anti-corona vaccines, because the party does not have any vision, he said. He also cited the Ladli Behna Yojna and called it a unique scheme launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who worked tirelessly for the growth of the state.

For further development, the state should elect the double-engine government, Adityanath said. BJP candidates, like Arvind Pateria from Rajnagar assembly constituency and other leaders were present at the meeting.

Adityanath also met Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya in Chitrakoot on Tuesday to enquire about his health. Adityanath assured Jagadguru that Chitrakoot would be exceptionally decked up, which would attract people across the world.

The heir of Tulsi Peeth Acharya Ramchandra Das presented a copy of a book to Adityanath, Shri Krishna Rashtra Leela, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

