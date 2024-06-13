Madhya Pradesh: Congress Forms Panel To Recommend Candidate For Budhni Bypoll

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Thursday formed a panel of former minister Jaivardhan Singh and former MLA Shailendra Patel to recommend a candidate for the bypoll to Budhni assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, currently represented by BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A byelection will be necessary in the constituency as Chouhan got elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha and became Union agriculture and rural development minister.

The panel will shortlist candidates in consultation with local Congress leaders in Budhni and submit a name to the state Congress president, a party spokesperson said.

Chouhan won his first assembly election from Budhni in Sehore district 1990, and later won from the seat five times in a row from 2006 to 2023.