Madhya Pradesh Congress faces internal spat after Hindu Mahasabha leader joins

BHOPAL: The induction of Hindu Mahasabha member Babulal Chaurasia in the Congress party in the presence of Kamal Nath has divided the party. The former Congress state chief, Arun Yadav, has issued an open statement asking if the Congress would also allow Pragya Thakur to join the Congress if she wanted to do so.

Yadav found support in senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who echoed the same sentiment on Friday, saying ‘Bapu hum sharminda hai, apke qatil zinda hai.’ Singh clarified that ‘apke qatil’ was in reference to the killers of Gandhi’s ideology. When Digvijaya Singh was asked about the Hindu Mahasabha member joining the Congress, he replied, “Who is Chaurasia?”

Earlier, Arun Yadav had openly opposed the induction of Godse admirer Chaursaia. First, he tweeted, ‘Bapu hum sharminda hai.’ Later, Yadav tweeted a written statement and a video message saying that induction of admirers of Godse, who had assassinated Gandhi, could not be tolerated. “And this isn’t only my view — it’s the sentiment of lakhs of Congress workers who have been fighting against those views,” Yadav said.