Madhya Pradesh: 'Congress does politics only to abuse BJP', says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, reached Datia on his three-day tour, where he offered prayers at the Pitambara Peeth temple.

During the inauguration of a café in Datia, the minister served tea to the people present there with a kettle in his hand and said, "Congress does politics just to abuse BJP, but BJP does politics to win people's heart and for the development."

'Congress misleads public during elections'

“If not today, then tomorrow we will win everyone’s heart. Do not fall for Congress' misleading talk and give importance to development work,” said Mishra while performing Bhumi Pujan of a road worth Rs 11 crore that connects Ghungshi to Hidora village.

“Congress people mislead the public during elections to gain votes by making fake promises, as they had previously made regarding loan waive, so be careful of them,” he added.