Madhya Pradesh: Congress destroyed state during 15-month tenure, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Pandhana (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the previous Congress government in the state, alleging that the state witnessed destruction during its tenure.

"Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister for 15 months. His government destroyed the state for those 15 months. Development works and schemes were halted. Kamal Nath could not provide water and money to farmers. But after 15 months, I was back into power during the Covid crisis. Everything had stopped. There was also a challenge of upgrading healthcare infrastructure," Chauhan said.

As a part of the programme, Chauhan launched 103 Angandwadis in 32 districts of the state. 10,000 nutrition gardens were also launched in 52 districts of the state.

Speaking on the success of his government, the Chief Minister added, "We tried to work for farmers in spite of facing a financial crunch. We purchased paddy and wheat. We also purchased Moong dal from farmers so that they would not have to face losses. I provided Rs 8,000 crores to farmers under Prime Minister Fasal Beema Yojna." "The Prime Minister provided an amount of Rs 6,000 per year and I provided Rs 4,000 from my side as well. This government works for farmers. But the previous government could not even provide water to farmers," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state last year in March with Shivraj Singh Chouhan assuming the chief ministerial post. This came after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed following the resignation of then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who went on to join the BJP along with 21 MLAs.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:14 PM IST