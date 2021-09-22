Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands rollback of NPK fertilizer rates

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Condemning the decision of raising rates of NPK fertilizers, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that it will harm the farmers furthermore.

Gupta said that Congress has demanded rollback of the increased prices of fertilizers. The rates released by MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) recently has demonstrated heavy increase in the prices of NPK fertilizers, said Congress spokesperson.

“Farmers are already in trouble because of rate hike of urea and other fertilizers. Instead of reducing inputs costs in agriculture government is continuously increasing it,” said Gupta.

Government is also noncommittal on providing guarantee on the MSP (Minimum Support Price) to farmers. Government did not buy all moong produced by the farmers nor their payment has been disbursed.

In such adverse conditions, government has now increased rates of NPK sack from Rs 700 to Rs 1550. It has also increased the rates of ammonium phosphate from Rs 1000 to Rs 1225, added Gupta.

Electricity tariff for the farmers has been increased and subsidies slashed. “Government should clarify if these steps are part of farmer friendly policies. Moreover, it should also take back the increased prices immediately,” said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:03 PM IST