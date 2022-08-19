Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands apology from Union Minister Giriraj Singh for ‘disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; watch video

Screen-grab of video |

Bhopal: The Congress on Friday accused senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh of using indecent remarks against his party workers and disrespecting Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhindwara’s Sausar on Thursday.

Giriraj Singh is on a three-day tour of Chhindwara district as part of the BJP's strategy to make inroads in former state CM Kamal Nath's bastion.

Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath who is an MP from Chhindwara shared a video of Giriraj Singh on Twitter in Sausar and alleged: “It’s highly condemnable that for political gains, Giriraj Singh made indecent remarks on BJP workers, stopped them from raising Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans and showed no interest in garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.”Singh should apologise for disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji, he demanded.