e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands apology from Union Minister Giriraj Singh for ‘disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; watch video

Giriraj Singh is on a three-day tour of Chhindwara district as part of the BJP's strategy to make inroads in former state CM Kamal Nath's bastion.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Screen-grab of video |

Bhopal: The Congress on Friday accused senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh of using indecent remarks against his party workers and disrespecting Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhindwara’s Sausar on Thursday.

Giriraj Singh is on a three-day tour of Chhindwara district as part of the BJP's strategy to make inroads in former state CM Kamal Nath's bastion.

Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath who is an MP from Chhindwara shared a video of Giriraj Singh on Twitter in Sausar and alleged: “It’s highly condemnable that for political gains, Giriraj Singh made indecent remarks on BJP workers, stopped them from raising Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans and showed no interest in garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.”Singh should apologise for disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji, he demanded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Congress demands apology from Union Minister Giriraj Singh for ‘disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; watch video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: City continues to grapple with potholes

Mumbai: City continues to grapple with potholes

Mumbai: Balcony ceiling collapses in Kalbadevi; one injured

Mumbai: Balcony ceiling collapses in Kalbadevi; one injured

Mumbai: Woman held with Rs 5 cr worth cocaine at international airport

Mumbai: Woman held with Rs 5 cr worth cocaine at international airport

Mumbai: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere recuses herself from hearing Malegaon 2008 and Elgar Parishad...

Mumbai: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere recuses herself from hearing Malegaon 2008 and Elgar Parishad...

Navi Mumbai: 32-year-porter held for murder of vegetable trader at APMC Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 32-year-porter held for murder of vegetable trader at APMC Vashi