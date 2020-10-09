Madhya Pradesh: Congress complaints against dozen transfers of state officials

Congress has taken a strong exception and complained against dozen transfers of state government officials. It has said that the transfers were done in the constituencies where elections are being held which are clear violation of poll code.

In another complaint, Congress has asked the election commission to register a complaint against union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP contestant Ranvir Jatav for violating covid protocols. An election campaign was held in Gohad on October 7 attended by Tomar. Congress had complained that permission was for 100 people but was attended by about thousand people that too without mask and social distancing.

The Congress has also complained against Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat for giving advertisements using religious connotations.

Congress has also given a list of three government officials posted in Datia district for more than four years in violation of model code of conduct. It has asked the election commission to remove them immediately from Datia.