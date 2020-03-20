Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office wears deserted look after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office wore a deserted look... AGAIN! With a politically important state like Madhya Pradesh slipping out of its kitty in just 15 months, the Congress party's already dwindling footprints in India's political canvas has shrunk further.

In April 2018, Chief Minister Kamal Nath was appointed as PCC chief and it appeared that Congress was regaining strength. On December 11, 2018, the result of assembly election was declared. Soon, the party office building was white-washed and electricity wires were fixed. The renovation work also began.

But before completing its second anniversary, the Congress government collapsed due to factionalism. Some appointments were made to run the PCC but few of them became liabilities.

One of the ministers had developed a habit of claiming to know only those people who came to his bungalow to meet him.

This despite the fact that AICC general secretary Deepak Babria had made a schedule for all ministers to visit PCC office atleast once in a month to hear workers’ problems. But few ministers followed the instructions. As the CM Nath submitted resignation, almost all the office bearers left the party office except peon and security personnel.