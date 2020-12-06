Madhya Pradesh: Congress, BJP farmer leaders in Sehore mum over Bharat Bandh

SEHORE: The farmers’ orgnasation has launched a movement against the agriculture bills approved by the Centre.

As the talks between the Union government and the farmers have failed, the peasants have called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, in the district, the farmers’ leaders belonging to the two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, have kept mum over the proposed Bandh.

On the other hand, the National Kisan Mahasabha has supported the proposed strike.

The organisation has said farmers along with hammals are ready to appeal to traders to close markets on Tuesday and demonstrate against the farm bills.

More than 100 farmers have taken part in the protest in Delhi.