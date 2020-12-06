Madhya Pradesh: Congress, BJP farmer leaders in Sehore mum over Bharat Bandh

SEHORE: The farmers’ orgnasation has launched a movement against the agriculture bills approved by the Centre.
As the talks between the Union government and the farmers have failed, the peasants have called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, in the district, the farmers’ leaders belonging to the two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, have kept mum over the proposed Bandh.
On the other hand, the National Kisan Mahasabha has supported the proposed strike.
The organisation has said farmers along with hammals are ready to appeal to traders to close markets on Tuesday and demonstrate against the farm bills.
More than 100 farmers have taken part in the protest in Delhi.
The farmers’ body has said it may also stage a sit-in outside the Tehsil office on Tuesday.
The members of Mahasangh held a meeting at the rest house of Krishi Mandi on Sunday to discuss about the farmers’ welfare.
At the meeting, it was decided that the organisation would protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Central Government and the state government.
Regional president of the Mahasangh Vikram Singh Patel addressed the farmers.
Spokesman of the Mahasangh Atmaram Chandrawanshi said a memorandum against the three agriculture bills, addressed to the Governor, had been handed over to the district administration.
The memo consists of other demands of the farmers, but the government is not ready to do anything in favour of those grow food the nation, he said.
Chandrawanshi also said the farmers would take to streets. A strategy for the proposed Bharat Banch was prepared at the meeting.
The Congress seems to have kept away from the farmers’ agitation. Leaders of the party’s farmers’ organisations have so far kept mum over the issue.
President of the Kisan Congress Suresh Thakur told Free Press that the organisation would act on the basis of party leadership’s guidelines.
There are no directions from the party high command, but the Congress is with the agitating farmers, Thakur said.
Police keeping eye
The district police have kept an eye on the farmers’ movement. Superintendent of police Sashindra Chauhan said the police had been on high alert about the farmers’ agitation.
All efforts will be made to maintain law and order and anyone trying breach the law is bound to face the music, he said.
