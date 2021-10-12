Madhya Pradesh: Congress always indulges in mud-slinging, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress always looks for an opportunity in people’s agony and slings mud at state government, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

This election campaign has seen all the usual mud-slinging we expected, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

The CM also attended a programme of Mahila Morcha organised at the office.

“When there was flood, Congress became happy because they got an opportunity to blame state government. Now, they have raised the issue of coal crisis. I ask you, do you think there is power crisis in the state?” he asked.

The chief minister condemned militants’ attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed four army personnel. “Whole country has stood against terrorism under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These militants were suppressed many times and will be suppressed again,” he said.

Talking about Rajmata Scindia, he said Rajmata is one of the leaders who laid foundation of BJP. She made it clear in the state that other parties can also join the government. “Under her leadership, Sanvid Sarkar was formed,” Chouhan said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:40 PM IST