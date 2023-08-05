Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Celebrate SC Order On Rahul Defamation Case

FPJ

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers in Bherunda celebrated the Supreme Court’s order staying two years’ punishment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with defamation case on Friday.

The party workers distributed sweetmeats and burst firecrackers.

A former member of the district Panchayat Mamata said it was the country’s judiciary which won.

Many party workers and leaders took part in the celebrations.

