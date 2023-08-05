 Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Celebrate SC Order On Rahul Defamation Case
A former member of the district Panchayat Mamata said it was the country’s judiciary which won.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers in Bherunda celebrated the Supreme Court’s order staying two years’ punishment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with defamation case on Friday.

The party workers distributed sweetmeats and burst firecrackers.

Many party workers and leaders took part in the celebrations.

