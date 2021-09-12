Madhya Pradesh: Cong opposes chief minister's Jan Darshan Yatra amidst threat of third corona wave

BHOPAL: The Congress party has condemned chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Darshan Yatra terming it as ‘Chunavi Jan Darshan’ amidst threat of third corona wave.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said that Congress has no objection against ‘Jan Darshan Yatra’ but the question is why his yatra is confined to areas where by-elections are due.

“CM should also visit areas where people are waiting for him anxiously. Would have been better if CM visits places where people have died consuming liquor. Tribal people whose relatives have been killed in Nemawar, Neemuch and Khargone are waiting for CM’s Jan Darshan,” said Nath.

Nath further said that chief minister should visit hospitals, which are full of patients suffering from viral fever and dengue, where three children are placed on one bed to get treatment.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that rules and guidelines are for poor voters. “Where are corona guidelines emphasising on social distancing, masks? These guidelines are only for Ganesh Utsav and other religious programmes,” said Saluja.

Saluja said chief minister will lead Jan Darshan Yatra in Niwari on September 13 but district administration there has banned religious events for Chhat puja on September 12. “This is a classic example of high handedness and discrimination against common people,” said Saluja.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:31 PM IST