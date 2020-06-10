Madhya Pradesh: Confederation of All India Traders launches campaign against Chinese goods

Boycotting Chinese goods, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which claims to represent seven crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, came forward to reduce import worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore from China by December 21. Their announcement came at a time when there is border tension between India and China.

The CAIT has launched campaign to boycott Chinese goods with slogan “Bharatiya Samman, Hammara Abhiyan”. Wednesday, CAIT started drive with launch of masks and glasses to be used in trains. Five crore glasses and masks will be distributed to the venders train passengers.

CAIT state president Bhupendra said, “Under the campaign, CAIT will not only motivate traders to not sell Chinese goods but also urge Indian consumers to buy indigenous products in place of Chinese goods and in this way Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' is supported. The traders' body has been continuously campaigning from time to time for boycotting Chinese products for the last four years on the back of government's strong push for 'Make in India' programme.”

“CAIT is trying to bring down India's imports of Chinese goods by about USD 13 billion (around Rs 1 lakh crore) by December 2021 and has prepared a comprehensive list of about 3,000 products imported from China for which Indian substitutes and alternatives are easily made available in market,” he added.