 Madhya Pradesh: Con Men Fill In Forms For Nari Samman Yojana
Madhya Pradesh: Con Men Fill In Forms For Nari Samman Yojana

District Panchayat member's representative Sanjeev Dwivedi led the party men in getting the work done.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Con Men Fill In Forms For Nari Samman Yojana | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The congress leader Sanjeev Dwivedi got Nari Saman Yojana forms filled on Saturday. The forms were filled in following the instructions of MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and the party’s district unit.

District Panchayat member’s representative Sanjeev Dwivedi led the party men in getting the work done. Forms of hundreds of women from various Gram Panchayats of Gudh assembly constituency were filled in for Nari Saman Yojana.

The leaders visited Tamra Badwar, Govindgarh, Supia, Tikar, Madwa, Bansa and dozens of villages to get the forms filled in and urged the common man to support the Congress Party. The Congress always works for farmers and labourers, but the BJP is doing politics with them, the Congress leaders.

