Madhya Pradesh completes Green Energy Corridor project before deadline

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh ): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has completed the project under Green Energy Corridor before the set deadline, which is a big achievement for the state, said energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar. The minister informed that The Power Transmission Company has recently completed the last work on the project funded by KFW of Germany. Under the project, 400 KV Ashta Ujjain Double Circuit line has been electrified.

Madhya Pradesh was one of the few states selected for construction of Green Energy Corridor for easy transmission of electricity produced through new and renewable energy, said the minister. The entire cost of the green corridor project is Rs 2100 crore. Germany’s bank KFW has sanctioned a loan of Rs 840 crore for the project. Notably, the project is being monitored closely by the PM office.

Sharing the details, the transmission company’s superintending engineer MM Dhoke said the work of three sub stations of 400 KV, 7 Sub-station of 220 KV, 5 double circuit lines of 400 KV, 15 double circuit lines of 220 KV, 26 double circuit lines of 132 KV have been completed.

Under this, a total 2773 circuit kilometers of very high pressure lines have been constructed. Under the scheme, 4788 MVA additional transformation capacity has been connected with Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company’s network.

Under Green Energy Corridor Scheme, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company installed and electrified 400 KV Sub Station in Sagar, Ujjain, Mandsaur, 200 KV Sub Stations in Sendhwa, Kanwan, Jawra, Sailana, Gurgaon, Ratangarh and 132 KV Sub Station in Nalkheda.