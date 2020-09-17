Madhya Pradesh: Complaints against Jyotiraditya Scindia for police vehicle use, Imarti Devi for statement

Though the notification for by-elections on 27 assembly seats is yet to be issued, Election Commission seems to be flooded with complaints. Latest in the row is complaint against BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for using a police vehicle during a political programme and state minister Imarti Devi for making a statement reflecting misuse of power.

Congress had complained to Election Commission stating that 14 ministers who may contest upcoming by-elections be removed from their posts. Senior Congress leaders in New Delhi have complained against BJP government’s Sewa Saptah programme organised to mark birthday of PM Modi and birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Taking cognisance of complaint filed by Sanket Gokhale from Maharashtra against Scindia for using a police vehicle in a political programme, Election Commission has sought reply from the state government. Home department has been asked to reply within three days. Sources say that Scindia is expected to get a clean chit from the home department against the complaint.

Earlier, senior leaders including Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibbal, Vivek Tankha and Digvijaya Singh had lodged a complaint with Election Commission demanding to stop Sewa Saptah being celebrated by the government. “They are alluring voters through this programme to influence by-elections,” the leaders alleged.

On Thursday, Congress complained against women and child welfare minister Imarti Devi. A video of minister Imarti Devi went viral on social media where she was heard saying, “Government will ask collector and collector will help us win the seat.” Later, Imarti Devi said the statement was misconstrued by the media and she didn’t mean it. “Collectors have powers to make plans and develop districts. This is how they can make one win,” she said.