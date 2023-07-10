Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Irked With Incomplete Road Work In Barwani's Nawalpura Area

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Due to carelessness and mismanagement of the municipal council, an important road in Nawalpura area of Barwani district is awaiting completion for about a month now. Commuters in the area continue to be inconvenienced while travelling on the route.

In the rainy season, big potholesáand pits have emerged on theároads which are now submerged with rain water and are a constant cause of worry. They are also inviting breeding of mosquitoes and endangering lives of residents.

Roads have been dug up. There are no barricades in many places, posing a risk to vehicle users, especially at night. There are a number of accidents caused by potholes on the road but the municipal council did not pay any heed to the pathetic situation.

Local resident Vikas Yadav said that the poor condition of the road leading to Barwani (Kasrawad Bhilat Temple- Navalpura) has been a cause of worry. The municipal council had began with the construction work a few days ago. However, due to a brief spell of rain, construction work has been stopped after digging the entire road. The roadáhas become a nuisance to drive on now. However, municipal council president Ashwini Chauhan has assured to speed up the work and complete the road as soon as possible.

