Madhya Pradesh committed to protecting and increasing the tiger population, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday Madhya Pradesh was committed to protecting and increasing tiger population.

In a series of tweets Chouhan said, ìItís International Tiger Day today. The efforts made by Tiger Parks and wildlife teams to protect the tigers is laudable whether itís relocation of tigers in Panna or Satpura Tiger Reserve which have a distinct identity. This is a treasure of natural beauty.î

He said, ìWe need to strike a balance between material progress and our environment. Natureís cycle is complete when tigers are saved and also other wild animals move freely. Madhya Pradesh is committed to protecting tigers and also increasing its population.

The CM said he was confident that all the officials and employees engaged with wildlife protection would not only protect the wildlife but also would increase it.

Madhya Pradesh regained its Tiger state of India tag in 2019 after release of the All India Tiger Estimation Report, 2018 while declared to be home to 526 tigers. MP had lost its tiger state tag to Karnataka to regain it after a decade or so. Karnataka missed to retain its tag with presence of 524 tigers.