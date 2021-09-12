Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Jabalpur division B Chandrashekhar changes name for a social cause

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Jabalpur division B Chandrashekhar has changed his name for a social cause. Chandhrashekhar informed about changing his name through social media on Saturday.

“There is change”! I’ve changed my name from B Chandrashekhar to Samaan Shekhar. Samaan is pronounced as Samaan and not Samman. Samaan means equal and Shekhar means top. Thus, the complete name stands for- every person should have equal opportunity to rise to the top of her/his fullest potential,” wrote B Chandrashekhar on Facebook.

Chandrashekhar Borkar is an IAS officer of 2002 batch and was posted as Commissioner Jabalpur division in September last year (2020). Before this he was posted as commissioner tribal welfare department.

The IAS officer changed his name on Twitter on Sunday. Here again he wrote ‘The change I want in society must begin with me. I have no right to ask for a change that I can’t be.’

Shekhar has worked as collector of Jhabua, Ratlam and Balaghat districts. He also had a short stint at CM’s office. He had made an impact on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as an upright and result oriented officer.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:17 PM IST