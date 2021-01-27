Madhya Pradesh: Colleges to adopt villages permanently, focus on rural vocational courses

Bhopal: The focus will now be on vocational courses linked to agriculture and rural economy. Moreover, colleges and universities will adopt a village on permanent basis. Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav briefed this to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at latter’s Chai pe Charcha session on Wednesday.

At present, NSS or NCC units in colleges visit a village, conduct social work and then choose another village for some other work. From now on, colleges will identify a village close to them and work for its socio-economic uplift. They will also help villagers to fight social evils besides guiding them on government schemes and how to avail them.

Chouhan asked higher education minister to prepare a work plan according to Centre’s new education policy under which special focus has been given on vocational courses based on rural areas and agriculture. This will generate self employment among youth.

“Students should be educated and trained in a manner that they do not depend on government jobs. Rather, they should be trained to become self dependent and create jobs with their efforts,” Chouhan told state higher education minister.