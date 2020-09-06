Madhya Pradesh: Colleges refuse to reappoint guest scholars on different pretexts, higher education dept seeks report

BHOPAL: Though the state higher education department has begun the process of choice filling and reappointing guest scholars, the colleges have avoid taking them citing different reasons.

As a result, a delegation of guest scholars met the department officials and apprised them of their problems. The mounting number of complaints forced department to seek detailed information from college principals about reappointment of guest scholars.

“After spelling out their choices, some of our colleagues went to join the colleges but they were told that no posts were vacant,” guest scholars’ association convener Devendra Pratap Singh said.

In some colleges, principals didn’t allow the guest faculty to join stating that salary of a regular professor is being drawn against the post. Some principals told them that no posts are available. Other principals said post is vacant but there is no workload. The guest scholars’ association said they were deprived of their rights as the state cabinet took a decision to reappoint them after they launched series of protests.

Higher education department commissioner Mukesh Kumar Shukla has sought information from colleges on four points till September 8. As per his directives, the principals have been told to furnish information about number of posts, number of vacant posts and workload on professors posted in their colleges.